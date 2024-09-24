Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer uses intelligence information to ensure ASC can conduct its missions

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Capt. Ariel Ayala, a production manager for U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G2 (Intelligence and Security) Intelligence Support Element, stands outside the unit’s headquarters building. Ayala, who has been working for ASC since July 2023, manages the command’s daily, weekly and monthly intelligence products. “If we produce it and push it out, I make sure it meets the standards of requirements to address the concerns of the command,” he said.

    AMC
    Intelligence
    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

