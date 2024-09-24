USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Weapons Live-Fire Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 23, 2024) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Enrique Cruz, from Salem, Oregon, fires an M18 pistol during a small arms live-fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 23, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)