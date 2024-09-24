Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Weapons Live-Fire Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Weapons Live-Fire Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea

    TIMOR SEA

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TIMOR SEA (Sept. 23, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Alik Rodriguez (right), from Edinburg, Texas, conducts M18 pistol familiarization training with Electronics Technician 2nd Class Franchazz Colmore, from Fayetteville, Georgia, during a small arms live-fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 23, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 07:36
    Photo ID: 8660706
    VIRIN: 240923-N-UA460-1310
    Resolution: 5955x3749
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: TIMOR SEA
    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Weapons Live-Fire Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Pistol
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    M18

