USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Weapons Live-Fire Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 23, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a small arms live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 23, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)