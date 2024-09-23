Holloman 2024 POW/MIA Recognition Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 49th Wing participate in a POW/MIA 24-hour run at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day is held to remember the over 80,000 Americans held as prisoners of war or those Missing in Action who have not returned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)