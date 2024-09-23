FLNG Conducts Tropical Storm Helene Response Preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 256th Medical Company Area Support conduct storm response preparation at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024. Guardsmen across the state were activated in preparation for tropical storm Helene response missions. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)