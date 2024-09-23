FLNG Conducts Tropical Storm Helene Response Preparations

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers Sgt. Julia Ryan, a combat engineer, and Sgt. Kayla Bailey, a combat medic with 256th Medical Company Area Support conduct storm response preparation at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024. Guardsmen across the state were activated in preparation for tropical storm Helene response missions. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
