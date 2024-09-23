Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Conducts Tropical Storm Helene Response Preparations [Image 1 of 3]

    FLNG Conducts Tropical Storm Helene Response Preparations

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 256th Medical Company Area Support conduct storm response preparation at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024. Guardsmen across the state were activated in preparation for tropical storm Helene response missions. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    VIRIN: 240924-A-RH401-2705
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, FLNG Conducts Tropical Storm Helene Response Preparations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS

    FLANG
    Helene
    256 MCAS

