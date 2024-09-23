Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen from the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Master Sgt. Derek White, non-commissioned officer in charge of engineering, and Staff Sgt. Josh Frost, pavements and construction equipment craftsman, speak to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Edward L. Vaughan, executive director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, U.S. Air Force Col. Jen Warren, Spark Division Chief, AFWERX, and Kathy Reid, spark division deputy, AFWERX, while exhibiting an AFWERX Spark Refinery booth during the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland, September 18, 2024. As recent graduates of the AFWERX Refinery Program, White and Frost spoke to advocate for the rapidly developing 3D concrete printing technology with key stakeholders. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8659838
    VIRIN: 240918-Z-UO452-1033
    Resolution: 5300x3526
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024
    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024
    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024
    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download