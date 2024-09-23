AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guardsmen from the 175th Civil Engineering Squadron, Master Sgt. Derek White, non-commissioned officer in charge of engineering, and Staff Sgt. Josh Frost, pavements and construction equipment craftsman, speak to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Edward L. Vaughan, executive director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, U.S. Air Force Col. Jen Warren, Spark Division Chief, AFWERX, and Kathy Reid, spark division deputy, AFWERX, while exhibiting an AFWERX Spark Refinery booth during the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland, September 18, 2024. As recent graduates of the AFWERX Refinery Program, White and Frost spoke to advocate for the rapidly developing 3D concrete printing technology with key stakeholders. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)