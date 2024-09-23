Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific

    DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska (Sept. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conduct training with the Unalaska Fire Department while in port Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2024. Kidd is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist Reyn Makana Watanabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8659388
    VIRIN: 240920-N-YQ414-7033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific
    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific
    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific
    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific
    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Kidd (DDG 100)
    Homeland Defense
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CPF
    High North
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download