USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska (Sept. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conduct training with the Unalaska Fire Department while in port Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2024. Kidd is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist Reyn Makana Watanabe)
