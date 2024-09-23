USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 7, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conduct a combat systems training team scenario while sailing in the Northern Pacific Sept. 7, 2024. Kidd is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Reyn Makana Watanabe)