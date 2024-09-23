Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Kidd Operates in the Northern Pacific

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.07.2024

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 7, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conduct a combat systems training team scenario while sailing in the Northern Pacific Sept. 7, 2024. Kidd is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Reyn Makana Watanabe)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8659386
    VIRIN: 240907-N-YQ414-8401
    Resolution: 4530x3300
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Kidd (DDG 100)
    Homeland Defense
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CPF
    High North
    INDOPACOM

