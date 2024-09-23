Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reinforcing the future [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reinforcing the future

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison command team and directors met with Mass Development Sept. 24 to sustain current partnerships and generate future community engagements around Devens, Mass.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:14
    Photo ID: 8659383
    VIRIN: 240924-O-HX738-3005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reinforcing the future [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working together at Devens
    Reinforcing the future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Devens
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Mass Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download