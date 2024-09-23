Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Women's Swimming [Image 17 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Women's Swimming

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force swimmer Sophia Pedersoli performs a freestyle stroke at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium on Sep. 17, 2024, in preparation for the Falcon's season opener on Sep. 25, 2024. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8659205
    VIRIN: 240917-F-NU281-1141
    Resolution: 3039x2023
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Women's Swimming [Image 25 of 25], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming
    USAFA Women's Swimming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download