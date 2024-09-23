USAFA Women's Swimming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force swimmer Sophia Pedersoli performs a freestyle stroke at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium on Sep. 17, 2024, in preparation for the Falcon's season opener on Sep. 25, 2024. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)