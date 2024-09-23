Surface Combat Systems Training Combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Holeman, from Williamson County, Tennessee, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), poses for a photograph at SCSTC in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)