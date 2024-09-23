Surface Combat Systems Training Combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice Katie Maxwell, from Blairstown, New Jersey, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), checks an electrical signal radio at SCSTC in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)