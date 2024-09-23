Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Opportunity Rodeo: Naval Workshop Spotlights Talent at HBCU/MIs

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Assistant Chief of Naval Research Capt. David Murray gives the welcome address during the Naval Opportunity Awareness Workshop (OAW), recently held at Texas Southern University in Houston.

    Aimed at university and college presidents, vice presidents, provosts, faculty, staff and students from HBCU/MIs, the Naval OAW highlights research opportunities within the Navy and Marine Corps, summer faculty/sabbatical research opportunities and student internships.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

