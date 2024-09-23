Texas Opportunity Rodeo: Naval Workshop Spotlights Talent at HBCU/MIs

Assistant Chief of Naval Research Capt. David Murray gives the welcome address during the Naval Opportunity Awareness Workshop (OAW), recently held at Texas Southern University in Houston.
Aimed at university and college presidents, vice presidents, provosts, faculty, staff and students from HBCU/MIs, the Naval OAW highlights research opportunities within the Navy and Marine Corps, summer faculty/sabbatical research opportunities and student internships.
(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
