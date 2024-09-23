CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft sit on the flight line and undergo maintenance in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. Twice a year, the U.K. hosts the Cobra Warrior exercise, a multilateral, live-fly field training exercise as part of their fighter weapons school graduation event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8658515
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-NR913-1229
|Resolution:
|5630x3167
|Size:
|408.46 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
