CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft sit on the flight line and undergo maintenance in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. Twice a year, the U.K. hosts the Cobra Warrior exercise, a multilateral, live-fly field training exercise as part of their fighter weapons school graduation event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)