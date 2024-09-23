CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Baker, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tests a transponder on a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. CW24-4 is a biannual exercise, flown over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participants to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedure in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)