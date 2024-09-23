Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 4 of 6]

    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Baker, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tests a transponder on a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. CW24-4 is a biannual exercise, flown over England, Scotland and the surrounding ocean, that provides valuable opportunities for participants to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedure in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

