    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 2 of 6]

    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. Cobra Warrior 24-2 is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 09:30
    VIRIN: 240923-F-NR913-1003
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
