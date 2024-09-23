U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. Cobra Warrior 24-2 is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:30
Photo ID:
|8658511
VIRIN:
|240923-F-NR913-1003
Resolution:
|5119x3406
Size:
|389.96 KB
Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.