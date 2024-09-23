CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. Cobra Warrior 24-2 is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)