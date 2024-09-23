Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month underway

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.23.2024

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 23, 2024) From left to right, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Cole Borde, Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Miguel Ibañez and Lt. Cindy Delacruz decorate hand-crafted piñatas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean, Sept. 23. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the North Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    USS Lake Erie

