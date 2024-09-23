USS Lake Erie (CG 70) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 23, 2024) From left to right, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Cole Borde, Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Miguel Ibañez and Lt. Cindy Delacruz decorate hand-crafted piñatas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean, Sept. 23. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the North Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)