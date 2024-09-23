USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 23, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Adam Smerkar conducts welding repairs aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)