USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 23, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Fatoumata Bah refills self-contained breathing apparatus bottles aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)