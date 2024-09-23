Fun, French, Festivities

Soldiers from Task Force Paxton visit a French base in Djibouti in celebration of the 5th RIAOM Regiment anniversary. Soldiers competed in an obstacle course against Djiboutian Coast Guard, French Commandos, and Japanese Defense Forces, and learned about French military equipment while taking in static displays 25, April 2024.
