    Fun, French, Festivities [Image 2 of 8]

    Fun, French, Festivities

    DJIBOUTI

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Owen Dietrich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers from Task Force Paxton visit a French base in Djibouti in celebration of the 5th RIAOM Regiment anniversary. Soldiers competed in an obstacle course against Djiboutian Coast Guard, French Commandos, and Japanese Defense Forces, and learned about French military equipment while taking in static displays 25, April 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 04:35
    Photo ID: 8658089
    VIRIN: 240425-A-WD033-1004
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, Fun, French, Festivities [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Owen Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    5th RIAOM
    Task Force Paxton
    TF Paxton

