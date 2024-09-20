Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 POW/MIA run [Image 7 of 7]

    2024 POW/MIA run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participate in the annual Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. For 24 hours, 31st FW Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    This work, 2024 POW/MIA run [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    Remembrance Day
    24 hour run

