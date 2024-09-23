POW/MIA, Remembrance Day, 24 hour run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman and family member watch participants carry the flag during the POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a presidential proclamation and is honored annually on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)