2024 POW/MIA run

A runner in the POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck receives the flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. For 24 hours, 31st Fighter Wing Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
09.19.2024
09.24.2024
|8658032
|240919-F-SH233-7707
|6995x4663
|1.94 MB
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
