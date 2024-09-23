2024 POW/MIA run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A runner in the POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck receives the flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. For 24 hours, 31st Fighter Wing Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)