POW/MIA, Remembrance Day, 24 hour run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Aviano Air Base partake in a rally ride during the annual POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. The rally ride is an annual event where Airmen and civilian motorcyclists ride as a group to commemorate service members missing in action and honor military prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)