POW/MIA, Remembrance Day, 24 hour run

Members of Aviano Air Base partake in a rally ride during the annual POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. The rally ride is an annual event where Airmen and civilian motorcyclists ride as a group to commemorate service members missing in action and honor military prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|09.19.2024
|09.24.2024 02:48
|8658031
|240919-F-SH233-6779
|8256x5504
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
