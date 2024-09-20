2024 POW/MIA run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force military working dog, Jafar, watches the annual POW/MIA ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a presidential proclamation and is honored annually on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)