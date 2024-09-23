Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 POW/MIA run [Image 2 of 7]

    2024 POW/MIA run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A retired service member bows his head in prayer during the annual POW/MIA ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a presidential proclamation and is honored annually on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 02:48
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 2024 POW/MIA run [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

