2024 POW/MIA run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 31st Fighter Wing honor guard ceremonial guardsmen performs the POW/MIA Missing Man Table Ceremony during the opening ceremony for the POW/MIA Remembrance 24-hr Run/Walk/Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. The table and its contents represent the spot awaiting the return of those lost or held captive, and the everlasting concern for their safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)