    POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB

    POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB

    TURKEY

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, perform honor guard duties during POW/MIA day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 23, 2024. Each year in September, members gather in honor of those that were held as prisoners of war and those who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Posted: 09.24.2024
