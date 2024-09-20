POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, salute the flag during POW/MIA day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 23, 2024. Each year in September, members gather in honor of those that were held as prisoners of war and those who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
