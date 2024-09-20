POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, pose for a photo during a POW/MIA ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 23, 2024. Members of the 39th ABW paid tribute to service members who were prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action by carrying the POW/MIA flag continuously for 24 hours, ensuring their sacrifices are always remembered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)