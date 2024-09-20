Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB [Image 2 of 5]

    POW/MIA Day Incirlik AB

    TURKEY

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, participate in a run during a POW/MIA ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 23, 2024. Members of the 39th ABW paid tribute to service members who were prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action by carrying the POW/MIA flag continuously for 24 hours, ensuring their sacrifices are always remembered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

