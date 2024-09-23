Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEORGE WASHINGTON CONDUCTS SEA AND ANCHOR [Image 2 of 4]

    GEORGE WASHINGTON CONDUCTS SEA AND ANCHOR

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Evan Lian, from New York, assigned to navigation department, conducts a time check using the ship’s general intercom aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during sea and anchor while pierside in Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Sep. 23, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 22:52
    Photo ID: 8657875
    VIRIN: 240923-N-MC987-1020
    Resolution: 4849x3648
    Size: 403.71 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Bridge
    Brooklyn
    Nimitz-class
    CVN73
    Sea and anchor
    USSGW

