GEORGE WASHINGTON CONDUCTS SEA AND ANCHOR

Quartermaster 3rd Class Evan Lian, from New York, assigned to navigation department, conducts a time check using the ship’s general intercom aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during sea and anchor while pierside in Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Sep. 23, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan)