Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    The Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program hosted their first annual fall festival at the AKNG memorial park on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 14, 2024. The festivities included AKARNG Soldiers from the 910th Engineer Support Company launching pumpkins from a trebuchet, pumpkin painting with Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets, life-size scarecrow building with members of the Red Cross, hayrides, face painting, games and food. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8657823
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-SR689-1020
    Resolution: 6231x4154
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024
    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024
    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024
    AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Program
    Alaska
    Festivities
    National Guard
    Fall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download