AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024

The Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program hosted their first annual fall festival at the AKNG memorial park on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 14, 2024. The festivities included AKARNG Soldiers from the 910th Engineer Support Company launching pumpkins from a trebuchet, pumpkin painting with Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets, life-size scarecrow building with members of the Red Cross, hayrides, face painting, games and food. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
