AKNG Child and Youth Program Fall Festival 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Alaska National Guard Child and Youth Program hosted their first annual fall festival at the AKNG memorial park on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 14, 2024. The festivities included AKARNG Soldiers from the 910th Engineer Support Company launching pumpkins from a trebuchet, pumpkin painting with Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets, life-size scarecrow building with members of the Red Cross, hayrides, face painting, games and food. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)