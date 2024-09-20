Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Motivational run [Image 3 of 7]

    Kilo Company Motivational run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marines with Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, lead a motivational run at MCRD San Diego, California, Sept. 5, 2024. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first-time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8657636
    VIRIN: 240905-M-GO078-1037
    Resolution: 6963x4644
    Size: 19.17 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

