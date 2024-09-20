Kilo Company Motivational run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The new U.S. Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute dynamic warm-ups prior to the company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Sept. 5, 2024. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first-time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)