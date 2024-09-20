Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (Sept. 22, 2024) Vice Commander, Special Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan meets with U.S. Navy special operators during a visit to Naval Special Warfare-East. Donovan is part of a delegation welcoming Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a Combatant Craft Medium familiarization underway. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released.)