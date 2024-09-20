U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members from Peruvian soldiers serving with U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) share culutral food at the USARSOUTH Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024. This year's HHM observance theme, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community as well as strength that comes with unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)