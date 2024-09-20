U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cultural dancers perform at the U.S. Army South Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024. This year's HHM observance theme, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community as well as strength that comes with unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)