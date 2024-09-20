U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Carlos Caceres, deputy commander of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, provides keynote remarks at the U.S. Army South Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024. This year's HHM observance theme, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community as well as strength that comes with unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)