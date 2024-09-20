Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Brig. Gen. Carlos Caceres, deputy commander of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, provides keynote remarks at the U.S. Army South Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024. This year's HHM observance theme, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community as well as strength that comes with unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 17:51
    Photo ID: 8657531
    VIRIN: 240923-A-JF826-1098
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    JBSA
    HHM
    Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

