Community members perform a traditional dance during a Hispanic heritage celebration at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, recognizing the legacy, contribution and history of Hispanic Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)