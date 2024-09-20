Community members perform a traditional dance during a Hispanic heritage celebration at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, recognizing the legacy, contribution and history of Hispanic Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8657161
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-SC213-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.