Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Celebration [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hispanic Heritage Celebration

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    McConnell Airmen eat during a Hispanic heritage celebration in Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024. Volunteers served drinks including horchata and Jarritos for Airmen to enjoy with their meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8657160
    VIRIN: 240920-F-SC213-1006
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hispanic Heritage Celebration
    Hispanic Heritage Celebration
    Hispanic Heritage Celebration
    Hispanic Heritage Celebration
    Hispanic Heritage Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Food
    Hispanic
    Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download