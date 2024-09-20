Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flan served by a Team McConnell Airman for a Hispanic heritage celebration at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024. Flan is a smooth custard dessert that contains eggs, condensed milk and vanilla that is popular in Spain and Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)