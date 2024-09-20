Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers serve food to Airmen during a Hispanic heritage celebration at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024. The volunteers made over 10 traditional Hispanic dishes including arepas, empanadas, pastelon and pupusas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)