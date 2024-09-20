Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFT Visits ROKS Hansando

    COMPACFT Visits ROKS Hansando

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler (right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Republic of Korea (ROK) Rear Adm. Kim Dong Lae (left), commander, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 19, 2024. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the annual ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:13
    Photo ID: 8657143
    VIRIN: 240919-N-UL352-1080
    Resolution: 7762x5175
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFT Visits ROKS Hansando, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    COMPACFLT
    ROK
    US Navy

