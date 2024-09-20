COMPACFT Visits ROKS Hansando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler (middle left), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Republic of Korea (ROK) Rear Adm. Kim Dong Lae (middle right), commander, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), and ROK Naval Academy midshipmen during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 19, 2024. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its first port visit as part of the annual ROK Navy Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)